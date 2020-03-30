KISS Announces Rescheduled South American 'End Of The Road' Tour Dates

KISS has announced the rescheduled dates for its South American tour.

The trek, which was originally slated to take place in April and May, was postponed due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The KISS run of shows in South America will now kick off on November 10 in Brasilia, Brazil and will conclude on December 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Tour dates:

Nov. 10 - Nilson Nelson - Brasilia, Brazil

Nov. 12 - Estadio Parque Do Sabia - Uberlandia, Brazil

Nov, 14 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Nov. 15 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

Nov. 17 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky - Curitiba, Brazil

Nov. 19 - [to be announced] - Porto Alegre, Brazil

Nov. 21 - Campo Argentino De Polo - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov. 24 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile

Nov. 28 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

Dec. 01 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

Dec. 04 - Estadio Nacional - San Jose, Costa Rica

Dec. 08 - Estadio Magico Gonzalez - San Salvador, El Salvador

In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which is scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Stanley suggested it would be unlikely for KISS to play any obscure songs during their farewell tour.

"For all the audience saying 'When are you going to record a new album or will you play a deep cut?' Why? We have 'Detroit Rock City', 'Love Gun', 'Rock And Roll All Nite', 'Shout It Out Loud', 'Firehouse', 'Hotter Than Hell' and the list goes on and on…. There isn't room for some obscure song. Songs that are obscure are obscure for a reason."

He added, "And if we're going to please a handful of diehards, the real crazy diehards, and have 20,000 other people go, 'What's that?' or "Let's go out and get a Coke,' then we are failing the masses. We wouldn't do that."

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

