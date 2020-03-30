KISS Announces Rescheduled South American 'End Of The Road' Tour Dates

KISS has announced the rescheduled dates for its South American tour.
The trek, which was originally slated to take place in April and May, was postponed due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The KISS run of shows in South America will now kick off on November 10 in Brasilia, Brazil and will conclude on December 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Tour dates:
Nov. 10 - Nilson Nelson - Brasilia, Brazil
Nov. 12 - Estadio Parque Do Sabia - Uberlandia, Brazil
Nov, 14 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil
Nov. 15 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
Nov. 17 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky - Curitiba, Brazil
Nov. 19 - [to be announced] - Porto Alegre, Brazil
Nov. 21 - Campo Argentino De Polo - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov. 24 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile
Nov. 28 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
Dec. 01 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
Dec. 04 - Estadio Nacional - San Jose, Costa Rica
Dec. 08 - Estadio Magico Gonzalez - San Salvador, El Salvador
In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which is scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Stanley suggested it would be unlikely for KISS to play any obscure songs during their farewell tour.
"For all the audience saying 'When are you going to record a new album or will you play a deep cut?' Why? We have 'Detroit Rock City', 'Love Gun', 'Rock And Roll All Nite', 'Shout It Out Loud', 'Firehouse', 'Hotter Than Hell' and the list goes on and on…. There isn't room for some obscure song. Songs that are obscure are obscure for a reason."
He added, "And if we're going to please a handful of diehards, the real crazy diehards, and have 20,000 other people go, 'What's that?' or "Let's go out and get a Coke,' then we are failing the masses. We wouldn't do that."
In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
JUST ANNOUNCED! Rescheduled Latin American dates. Full details at https://t.co/VIzZXxrZjE pic.twitter.com/CnogL0rWpx
— KISS (@kiss) March 30, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).