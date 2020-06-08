KISS Announces More Details For Rescheduled 'Kiss Kruise X'

"Kiss Kruise X", which was scheduled to take place October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl, has been officially postponed to October 29 – November 3, 2021. Join the KISS members as they sail from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel.
So far, the following artists are scheduled to perform aboard "Kiss Kruise X":
KISS
RATT
QUEENSRŸCHE
BRUCE KULICK
FOZZY
BLACK 'N BLUE
TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS
JARED JAMES NICHOLS
LILIAC
KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced the "Kiss Kruise X" postponement in a video message in early May. He said: "I have to regrettably tell you that this year's 'Kiss Kruise' is being postponed until next year. We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change, but they haven't. Even if we wanted to do a 'Kiss Kruise' this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn't get the cruise you wanted anyway. So 'Kiss Kruise X' will be 'Kiss Kruise X' again. And we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets. The ship is sold out. You don't wanna lose your place."
In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which was previously scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
#KISSNavy! As previously announced, our 2020 sailing has been postponed. We are thrilled to announce @TheKISSKruise is back for 10th sailing Oct 29-Nov 3, 2021, Miami to Belize & Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel.
Register for pre-sale now! https://t.co/vkuHfqojFr pic.twitter.com/90kaXnb18x
— KISS (@kiss) June 8, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).