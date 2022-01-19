KISS Announces May 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

KISS has announced a handful of new U.S. shows as part of the band's ongoing "End Of The Road" tour. The four rescheduled concerts will take place in May after they were postponed last year. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates.

As previously reported, KISS will also headline this year's Welcome To Rockville festival on Thursday, May 19 in Daytona Beach, Florida. GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS and KORN will close out the rest of the four-day event.

2022 U.S. tour dates:

May 11 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

May 12 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center*

May 14 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre*

May 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville – Daytona International Speedway

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 and part of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to at least the end of 2022. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

Last fall, KISS frontman Paul Stanley said that the final concert of the "End Of The Road" tour will likely happen within the next year and a half.

Last October, KISS's second Las Vegas residency was canceled, with fans who already purchased tickets via Ticketmaster having been notified that the shows were no longer taking place. The cancelation came a day after Rolling Stone magazine published a story in which a group of KISS roadies suggested that the lack of COVID protocols enforced on "End Of The Road" led to the death of a longtime guitar tech, 53-year-old Francis Stueber. Stueber died of coronavirus in his Detroit hotel room on October 17, just two days after being quarantined.

The crew members claimed the tour didn't take strict enough safety measures, including not testing everyone regularly. In addition, some crew members allegedly disguised their illness and/or faked vaccine cards.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Gene Simmons (bass, vocals) and Stanley, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.