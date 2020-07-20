KISS Announces 2021 European Tour

KISS has announced the first rescheduled dates for the European leg of its "End Of The Road" tour. The shows will kick off on June 2 in Antwerp, Belgium and will conclude on July 15 in Budapest, Hungary.

Guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley says: "We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before."

Bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons adds: "We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe."

KISS "End Of The Road" 2021 tour dates:

June 02 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium

June 08 - Accors Hotel Arena, Paris, France

June 10 - Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany

June 12 - Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

June 15 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg Germany

June 19 - Tele 2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

June 21 - Hartwell Arena, Helsinki, Finland

June 23 - Scandanavian, Gothenburg, Sweden

June 25 - Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

June 30 - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

July 03 - Rockfest, Barcelona, Spain

July 04 - Wizink Arena, Madrid, Spain

July 06 - Roman Arena, Nimes, France

July 08 - Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart, Germany

July 10 - O2 Arena, Prague Czech, Republic

July 12 - Arena Di Verona, Verona, Italy

July 15 - Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Further dates will also be added to the cities announced today.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales. VIP experiences may include a personal photo opportunity with the band, access to an exclusive pre-show lounge and a behind the scenes tour. Visit www.kissonline.com/tour for more information.

Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues involved with moving the tour back a year, KISS will not be able to play the following cities that were originally set for 2020:

Sandnes, Norway

Kaunas, Lithuania

Lisbon, Portugal

Gliwice, Poland

Sofia, Bulgaria

Those fans with tickets for the above cities should refer to their ticket office for refunds.

In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which was previously scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

