KISS And MARVEL Collaborative Apparel Now Available

KISS has teamed up with the world's biggest comic publisher Marvel for new apparel, home goods, posters, accessories, and drinkware.
The KISS x Marvel apparel is available from Fifth Sun, accessories and drinkware from Bioworld, home goods from Jay Franco, and posters from Trends International.
KISS and Marvel first collaborated in the 1970s after the legendary rockers starred in a series of Marvel comics.
"It's a privilege and an honor to follow up our debut 1978 Marvel relationship, KISS Comics, where we met Spider-Man, Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four with this new partnership," Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said in a statement. "This is as cool as it gets."
Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing, added: "The strength and power of the Marvel Universe has inspired musicians, artists, and creative talent for more than 80 years. Our KISS x Marvel collaboration continues the legacy of working with these amazing rock and roll hall of famers, and we are beyond excited to bring fans a loud and proud merchandise collection that screams Marvel style, with rock and roll attitude."
Two iconic classics come together in the #KISS x @Marvel collection. Shop tees now.https://t.co/HT9rjTgTW6 pic.twitter.com/1typFpRI9R
— KISS (@kiss) March 13, 2020
