Former KISS And IRON MAIDEN Members, TRIUMPH, STRYPER, MARTY FRIEDMAN, Others To Be Inducted Into METAL HALL OF FAME

TRIUMPH, STRYPER, former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman and legacy members of KISS and IRON MAIDEN will be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on September 12 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time via a free world premiere livestream video. The livestream event, hosted by Cathy Rankin, will be featured at Volume.com/metalhalloffame.

The Metal Hall Of Fame livestream is being presented by Deko Entertainment and Volume.com.

2021 Metal Hall Of Fame inductees include:

KISS

* Doc McGhee, Manager: 1995-Current

* Bill Aucoin, Manager: 1973-1982 (Posthumously)

* Bruce Kulick, Guitarist, 1984-1996

* Eric Carr, Drummer, 1981-1991 (Posthumously)

TRIUMPH

* Gil Moore

* Rik Emmett

* Mike Levine

IRON MAIDEN

* Paul Di'Anno, Singer, 1977-1981

* Blaze Bayley, Singer, 1994 -1999

* Derek Riggs (creator of IRON MAIDEN mascot Eddie)

Marty Friedman (MEGADETH)

STRYPER

Mark Weiss (photographer)

Presenters included in the 2021 Metal Hall Of Fame livestream video include:

* Paul Stanley (KISS)

* Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER)

* Gus G. (FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE)

* Jimmy Kay

* Frank DiMino (ANGEL)

* Nigel Glockler (SAXON)

* Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH)

* Carrie Stevens

* Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX)

* Keith Roth

* Glam Rock Guy

* Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE)

* Joey Vendetta

* Roman Fernandez (accepting for Bill Aucoin)

* Bobby Rock

* Eric Singer (KISS)

* Lisa Lane Kulick

* Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO)

* Sara-Jean Bartky (accepting for Eric Carr)

* Chris Jericho (FOZZY)

The 2021 Metal Hall Of Fame livestream video will also feature inductions and performances from past galas as part of the event's fifth anniversary.

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame president and CEO said: "The world premiers of the 2021 Metal Hall Of Fame livestream gala video is a great way to have all hard rock and heavy metal fans around the world to take part in our annual induction ceremony.

"In 2021 we had to do a recorded livestream video of the gala as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. We are excited that, as of now, the annual 2022 Metal Hall Of Fame gala will be back to normal in January and held in person."

The Metal Hall Of Fame holds the annual Metal Hall Of Fame celebrity charity gala. It is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is part of the 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities). D.A.D. provides free therapy and advocacy services for special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities, schools, and community centers in over 15 countries.