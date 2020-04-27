KIRK WINDSTEIN Is 'Super, Super Happy' With Just-Completed New CROWBAR Album

April 27, 2020

Kirk Windstein has confirmed to the "Does It Doom?" podcast that CROWBAR has completed work on its new album for a tentative September release via eOne.

The guitarist/vocalist said (hear audio below): "It's really a killer record — I love it. It's got a lot of [guitar] harmonies and it's got a lot more doomy riffs. We only had one proper fast song — one of our more upbeat, hardcore-type, MOTÖRHEAD speed, I call it, type tunes; we've only got one like that. Out of all 10 tracks, besides that one tune, there's only maybe two other fast, what I would consider fast, songs on the whole record. So it's kind of a throwback but a modern, more mature touch on it."

He continued: "We're all super, super happy with the way it came out. The production's amazing, again from Duane Simoneaux. The guitar tone's amazing. The songs themselves are great; I'm really happy. It's really one of the only CROWBAR records that I'm really happy with everything — every riff, I'm happy with the tones, with the production, with the lyrics, with the way I sang; the whole nine yards. So I'm really just loving it, to be honest — I really am."

Earlier this year, Windstein told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that he got "a lot of help" from guitarist Matt Brunson and bassist Shane Wesley during the songwriting process for CROWBAR's new album.

CROWBAR's latest LP, "The Serpent Only Lies", was released in 2016 via eOne.

Windstein issued his debut solo album, "Dream In Motion", in January.

