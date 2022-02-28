KIRK WINDSTEIN Confirms DOWN Covers EP Is Still In The Works

DOWN guitarist Kirk Windstein has confirmed to Ghost Cult that the band is still planning to release a six-song EP of "obscure" cover songs. "A lot of people have been asking about that yet; that's true," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We just need to get our butts in a room together and pick the shit out and DOWN it up a little bit, so to speak. But that's the only thing in the future as of now. But it's something."

As for the possibility of DOWN staging the previously announced anniversary tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's 1995-released classic debut album, "NOLA", after the trek was sidelined due to the global pandemic, Kirk said: "I sure hope so. I mean, we have [shows booked in] Dallas and I believe we have one in Atlanta, and we have [Welcome To] Rockville, we have a festival in Florida — as far as I know.

"But yeah, I'm optimistic [that we will be able to do a short 'NOLA' anniversary tour]," he continued. "I get it that maybe DOWN is not in a position to do a lot of touring anymore or anything, but for god's sake, we can at least do mainly Southeast of the United States, a bit of the Midwest — not to dick you over on the West Coast, but without going thousands of miles away — do something. But we'll see. Right now, of course, everyone's concern is just doing what we have booked already and hoping that that goes smoothly."

Joining Windstein in DOWN's current lineup are vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarist Pepper Keenan, drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders.

Last August, DOWN took part in a very special in-person live and virtual experience. "NOLA Town Throwdown" was held at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana and featured fans attending the show in person as well as watching it in real time from the comfort of their living room.

In August 2020, DOWN celebrated the 25th anniversary of "NOLA" with a special livestreamed event. Dubbed "The Quarter Century Throwdown", the high-production, multi-camera event took place using cutting-edge streaming technology to create a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience.

A founding member of DOWN, Windstein left the band in 2013 in order to focus on CROWBAR and his family life. He was replaced by Bobby Landgraf, DOWN's former guitar tech who was previously in GAHDZILLA MOTOR COMPANY, a 1990s outfit also featuring Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER), and HONKY.

Windstein announced his return to DOWN in 2019, with the band confirming a number of festival appearances for 2020 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "NOLA", all of which have since been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Prior to the August 2020 livestream, DOWN's last live appearance took place in August 2016 at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas.

