KIRK HAMMETT's Signed Guitar From METALLICA's 'One' Video Sells For $112,500

The guitar Kirk Hammett used in METALLICA's "One" music video has sold for $112,500.

The ESP 400 series instrument, which is said to be in "excellent" condition, was purchased by an anonymous buyer via Heritage Auctions.

The guitar comes with Hammett's signature in silver ink at the bottom of the natural solid body, with the guitar also coming with a signed certificate of authenticity and original hard case.

An official description reads: "Very clean and all-original ESP Strat-style guitar. Has a 1 & 11/16th width nut on a rosewood slab neck. Signed on the body in silver ink by Kirk Hammett and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, also signed by Kirk Hammett. 7.90 lbs. Original hard case included. Condition: Excellent."

Released in 1989, "One" was METALLICA's first-ever official music video. The song was featured on the group's fourth studio album, "…And Justice For All", which came out in 1988.

"Shot in black and white and splicing footage and audio from the 1971 film 'Johnny Got His Gun', the 'One' video was a staple on MTV," Heritage's listing continued. "But it wasn't just a 'Headbanger's Ball' staple — it was on MTV during the daytime in between videos from U2, Debbie Gibson and BON JOVI. It was an intense proclamation that showed METALLICA was going to be a band to reckon with in the mainstream in the years to come."

