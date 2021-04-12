KIRK HAMMETT's Signed Guitar From METALLICA's 'One' Video Sells For $112,500

The guitar Kirk Hammett used in METALLICA's "One" music video has sold for $112,500.
The ESP 400 series instrument, which is said to be in "excellent" condition, was purchased by an anonymous buyer via Heritage Auctions.
The guitar comes with Hammett's signature in silver ink at the bottom of the natural solid body, with the guitar also coming with a signed certificate of authenticity and original hard case.
An official description reads: "Very clean and all-original ESP Strat-style guitar. Has a 1 & 11/16th width nut on a rosewood slab neck. Signed on the body in silver ink by Kirk Hammett and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, also signed by Kirk Hammett. 7.90 lbs. Original hard case included. Condition: Excellent."
Released in 1989, "One" was METALLICA's first-ever official music video. The song was featured on the group's fourth studio album, "…And Justice For All", which came out in 1988.
"Shot in black and white and splicing footage and audio from the 1971 film 'Johnny Got His Gun', the 'One' video was a staple on MTV," Heritage's listing continued. "But it wasn't just a 'Headbanger's Ball' staple — it was on MTV during the daytime in between videos from U2, Debbie Gibson and BON JOVI. It was an intense proclamation that showed METALLICA was going to be a band to reckon with in the mainstream in the years to come."
The ONE, the only, Kirk Hammett's "One" guitar!
Kirk Hammett's ESP 400 Series Natural Solid Body Electric Guitar - Used in the Metallica 'One' Music Video
April 11 Guitars and Musical Instruments Signature Event, No. 7249 #HeritageAuctions #KirkHammett https://t.co/p6WJYI2BZm pic.twitter.com/hbEc3awwJI
— Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) April 1, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).