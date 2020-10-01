KIRK HAMMETT Recalls Seeing METALLICA In Concert Before He Joined The Band: I Thought They Were 'Pretty Goddamn Good'

Gibson TV, the iconic, American-made guitar maker's first-ever, award-winning, worldwide online network, features original series from the world's best storytellers. Gibson TV has a trailer for the latest episode of "Icons", a longform interview series featuring some of the most iconic artists, producers and music business pioneers in the world.

In the trailer for the new episode of "Icons", Gibson TV sits down with Kirk Hammett to discuss his early days in the San Francisco metal scene, the formation of EXODUS and his 37 years as the lead guitarist of METALLICA.

Hammett was a member of EXODUS's original lineup before replacing Dave Mustaine in METALLICA in 1983. In fact, Hammett was not only the person who came up with the EXODUS name, but also the first from the band to meet original EXODUS singer Paul Baloff and brought him into the group. With Hammett on guitar, METALLICA went on to record its debut album, "Kill 'Em All", later in 1983.

In a 1994 interview with Metal Hammer, Hammett said his EXODUS bandmates were less than happy about his decision to leave the band.

"It was April 1st, April Fool's Day, and I was sitting on the toilet," recalled Hammett. "I got the call from [METALLICA sound engineer] Mark Whitaker, and after I hung up, I was like, 'I can't believe I just got that phone call. Was that an April Fool's Day prank?' A couple of days later, I got this tape from them, but I already had the demo and I already knew two thirds of the songs on there.

"I told the guys in EXODUS and they were pissed," continued Hammett. "They were pissed. I remember Paul Baloff was so pissed that he poured a beer over my head. He said, 'I can't believe you're doing this, Kirk', then poured his beer over my head. I just took it, 'Yeah, yeah, I know…'"

