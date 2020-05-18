KING'S X's DOUG PINNICK Is Mourning Death Of His Mother

KING'S X frontman Doug Pinnick is mourning the death of his mother.

The 69-year-old rocker announced his mom's passing in a social media post earlier today. He tweeted: "my beautiful wonderful mother passed away this morning. The sky is crying."

On Sunday, Pinnick revealed that his mother had suffered a stroked a few days earlier. He wrote: "They found a blood clot in her brain. She also is in late stages of COPD, She is resting at home with my family and hospice nurse. She can only communicate by wiggling her toes n fingers, I can't imagine what she must be going thru."

KING'S X has spent much of the last year working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2008's "XV" album.

The band was sidelined by several health scares in recent years, including Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by drummer Jerry Gaskill.

"XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock."

