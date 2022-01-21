KING'S X Guitarist TY TABOR To Release 11th Solo Album 'Shades' In March

Acclaimed KING'S X guitarist, songwriter, and co-vocalist Ty Tabor will release a new solo album, "Shades", on March 4 via Rat Pak Records. The musician's 11th solo album features 10 brand new songs with three bonus tracks and follows the successful release of 2018's "Alien Beans". "Shades" is available for preorder in various configurations, including CD, vinyl and digital download.

"When it comes to what I write for solo material, I don't really think about bands or anything like that. These new songs explore different sides of life and death," Ty explains. "I was dealing with the recent loss of my dad when some of this was written. There are lighter moments mixed in to keep it from being too focused on loss or sadness. I also resurrected a couple of old ideas that weren't ready until now. I just write music that makes me happy, and I've ended up with an album I really love!"

From the opening chords of "Come Home", it is clear that Tabor's trademark guitar tone lays the bedrock for his latest solo release. Ty tackles a wide array of emotions and topics with layered harmonies, hooky pop sensibilities, and the total riffage that remains a crucial ingredient to the KING'S X sound. Songs like "What You're Thinking", "One Drop Of Water" and "Doesn't Linger" show Ty's penchant for crafting tunes with tremendous melodies, while songs like "Shallow" and "Your Fantasy" trend heavy and exemplify why Ty is one of the most influential guitarists of the last three decades.

"Shades" track listing:

01. Come Home

02. Shallow

03. Your Fantasy

04. What You're Thinking

05. Sister Genocide

06. Best Day In A While

07. Insane

08. One Drop Of Water

09. Doesn't Linger

10. Leaves Falling Down

11. Ashes (bonus track; CD and digital download only]

12. Political Nonsense (bonus track; CD and digital download only)

13. Ashes (Acoustic) (bonus track; CD and digital download only)

Photo credit: Reames Photography