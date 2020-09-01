KINGDOM COME's First New Songs Without Singer LENNY WOLF Have A 'LED ZEPPELIN Vibe'

KINGDOM COME will take part in a "Monsters Of Rock Cruise" live streaming event on Saturday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. General tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the show. A "VIP Kingdom Experience" ticket is priced at $125 and includes a show ticket, a signed event poster, an exclusive event t-shirt, a custom event button, three chances to win a signed guitar from the band, a behind-the-scenes video and exclusive Zoom meet-and-greet with the members of KINGDOM COME.

KINGDOM COME guitarist Rick Steier discussed the upcoming performance in a new interview with Helena Harris. He said (see video below): "We're performing out of a studio in North Hollywood called Third Encore. And that's a great little setting. A lot of bands are doing what we're doing.

"The VIP package includes a signed poster, some extra merchandise, shirts, blah blah blah, some picks," he continued. "And then we're doing a Zoom meeting with the VIPs. And they can ask questions, talk to the band, tell us how much they love us, or they hate us. Whatever. So it's whatever anybody wants to talk about. It's gonna be good."

As for the setlist for this weekend's show, Rick said: "We're gonna do all our classic hits from the first two albums — the ones that people know and they play on the radio a lot... We might [also] slip in one or two new original songs — maybe. They're pretty interesting. I think everybody out there, our fans, will like 'em. They're in the same vein as the KINGDOM COME-slash-ZEPPELIN vibe. So it's nothing that's too far away from what we've been doing."

Singer Lenny Wolf is not involved with KINGDOM COME's current reunion tour, which recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's self-titled debut album.

KINGDOM COME's 2020 lineup consists of drummer James Kottak alongside guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank and vocalist Keith St. John (formerly of MONTROSE and LYNCH MOB).

In a May 2019 interview with "Talking Metal", Kottak was asked about KINGDOM COME's future plans as it relates to recording. He responded: "Rick has enough music — I'm not kidding — riffs and stuff for, like, 10 albums; he's a songwriting machine."

During the same chat, Steier talked about KINGDOM COME's decision to play without Lenny, saying: "Lenny retired. It's something that he wanted to do. He wasn't into going and performing anymore. So God bless him, and we wish him all the best. But we still have some rocking blood in us. So we wanna get out there."

Back in 2018, Kottak admitted that he and his bandmates were initially concerned about whether people would accept KINGDOM COME without Wolf.

"When we first put the word out to promoters and buyers, at first they were going, 'Oh yeah! KINGDOM COME!'" the drummer recalled to Eonmusic. "Then we had to go back a few weeks later and say, 'Sorry. Unfortunately, there will be no Lenny Wolf.' So, out of the 20 or so offers we had from different buyers, only three actually pulled out. I was surprised; I thought we'd get a little more backlash. But so many bands, especially bands with longevity, they change members; look at THIN LIZZY, how they changed, or name any band that's been around for 25, 30 years, and there's very few that have all the original members."

After its early run of success in the '80s, KINGDOM COME released several albums, with Wolf remaining the only constant member of the band. The group's most recent effort was 2013's "Outlier".

