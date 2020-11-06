KING DIAMOND Pays Tribute To KEN HENSLEY: He Was 'An Amazing Keyboardist, Guitar Player, Vocalist And Songwriter'

King Diamond has paid tribute to Ken Hensley, former URIAH HEEP vocalist songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who died peacefully on November 4 following a very short illness. He was 75 years old.

On Thursday (November 5), the Danish heavy metal singer took to his social media to write: "It is extremely sad to hear that one of my old heroes has left us. Ken Hensley, an amazing organ/keyboardist, guitar player, vocalist, & songwriter played with one of my all time favorite bands, @Uriah_Heep, for many years. Rest In Peace."

Hensley was one of the most important musicians of the past half a century. His work with URIAH HEEP in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as BLACKFOOT, W.A.S.P. and CINDERELLA, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer, he was responsible for such classics as "Lady In Black", "Easy Livin'", "July Morning" and "Look At Yourself".

A very spiritual person, Hensley became an inspiration to many and known for encouraging talented artists.

Ken had recently finished work on a new project, "My Book Of Answers", which is due for release end of February 2021.

He leaves behind a wife, Monica, and two brothers Trevor, Mark and sister Dawn, and his close friend and manager Steve Weltman.

