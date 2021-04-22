KING DIAMOND Partners With Z2 COMICS For Graphic Novel Adaptation Of 'Abigail'

Z2 Comics, the leading publisher of music-inspired graphic novels, has revealed this fall's jewel in the crown of the "king" of heavy metal himself: the first-ever comic written by the one and only King Diamond. White Noise Studios scribe Dan Watters and October Faction artist Damien Worm team with the King himself for a chilling new version of the story of Miriam Natias and Jonathan LaFey and an inheritance far more terrifying than even the haunted mansion in which it's discovered.

To celebrate this unprecedented pairing, Z2 Comics will offer an exclusive brand new "Abigail" graphic novel picture disc edition of this incredible album, featuring the front cover of the graphic novel, and on the back side, you will find both the original "Abigail" cover and an alternate cover painting by artist Torbjörn Jörgensen, available only with the deluxe and super-deluxe graphic novel package, exclusively through the Z2 web site, and available for pre-order now.

Says King: "A graphic novel based on one of my stories is a dream come true for me. Working with a company like Z2 and the writer Dan Watters, and the graphic artist Damien Worm, is making this project the highest class one could wish for. Not just our own fans, but any fan of the horror genre, will enjoy the darkness and creepiness of this project. I simply can't wait to personally be able to present this to you once we get closer to Halloween. Abigail has risen again."

The haunting saga of King Diamond's "Abigail" is brought to stunning and horrific life by Dan Watters, Damien Worm and King Diamond himself. Adapting the storyline of one of heavy metal's most celebrated concept albums, this new graphic novel will reward both longtime fans and horror hounds alike with a story made even more chilling in comic book form.

Publisher Josh Frankel says: "King Diamond is as his name would imply, heavy metal royalty, and we are all his servants. I couldn't be more honored to reward fans of comics and heavy music with what will most likely be one of the highlights of the year, and a high watermark for Z2's direct artist collaborations overall."

KING DIAMOND has released 12 albums and sold millions of albums worldwide, with over 175,000 of 1987's "Abigail" in the U.S. alone.

The second album under the KING DIAMOND banner, "Abigail", is an undisputed classic and considered his true breakout release, setting the stage for over three decades of devoted fandom. With the new album announced, 2022 will truly mark "the return of the king."

King Diamond's "Abigail" graphic novel will be released in standard softcover and hardcover editions in comic shops and bookstores alike just in time for Halloween in October 2021, with special deluxe and super deluxe editions available for pre-order now only through the Z2 web site, which include a special exclusive one-time variant cover vinyl edition in a strictly limited edition of 3,000 copies.

A very unique and sinister piece of dark art will be made available for pre-order, as a companion to the graphic novel on King Diamond's personal request. Details will be available on the Z2 web site.