KING DIAMOND Mourns Loss Of 4-Year-Old Fan

February 22, 2020

King Diamond is mourning the loss of one of his youngest fans.

The Danish heavy metal singer took to his Facebook page on Friday (February 21) to post a photo of him posing backstage with several of his hardcore devotees sporting King Diamond-style makeup, including four-year-old Larissa and her parents Jeanne and Stone.

He wrote in an accompanying message: "This beautiful young King Diamond fan left us unexpectedly, at the age of four.

"She was as true of a fan as you could ever have. I saw her the first time at our Anaheim show this past December, sitting on the shoulders of her father, four rows into the audience, singing along with every single word, all through the show.

"Giving horns and waving, she actually blew my mind and as soon as we got off stage, I asked one of our people to try and get a hold of her and her parents so we could meet them backstage.

"We had a nice long talk, they were amazing people, and we took some photos and hung out for a while, and little Larissa was just shining like a jewel.

"Unfortunately that was the only time I got to meet her face to face, but I do look forward to hear more about her in the future, from her parents.

"Larissa, I wish you a safe journey to wherever it is you go, and I hope someday to meet you again. You were so very special and left so way too early.

"Stay Heavy, little one, you are very very loved."

King's wife Livia Zita-Bendix shared his post and added: "We got the email about her a couple of days ago. It broke my heart.

"Rest in peace, you amazing little girl. May your star forever shine."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to "help lighten, even in the slightest, the most heavy burden" Jeanne and Stone "will ever bear."

