KING DIAMOND And MERCYFUL FATE Classics Turned Into Sweet Lullabies

January 14, 2022 0 Comments

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, the company which creates "beautiful lullaby versions of your favorite artists," has just released "Lullaby Versions Of King Diamond & Mercyful Fate" via Roma Music Group.

"Lullaby Versions Of King Diamond & Mercyful Fate" track listing:

01. Abigail (KING DIAMOND)
02. Welcome Home (KING DIAMOND)
03. Halloween (KING DIAMOND)
04. Sleepless Nights (KING DIAMOND)
05. Eye Of The Witch (KING DIAMOND)
06. Dreams (KING DIAMOND)
07. The Family Ghost (KING DIAMOND)
08. Evil (MERCYFUL FATE)
09. A Dangerous Meeting (MERCYFUL FATE)
10. Curse Of The Pharaohs (MERCYFUL FATE)
11. Come To The Sabbath (MERCYFUL FATE)
12. Melissa (MERCYFUL FATE)

The song "Abigail" can be streamed in the YouTube clip below.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star was born for the parent that wants to pass along their biggest passion to their child, music. Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star transforms popular music into instrumental lullabies perfect for babies, yoga or just relaxation. Now, parents can enjoy the music from LADY GAGA to METALLICA in soothing lullaby style. With over 135 titles to choose from, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star is the largest line of pop, rock, metal and jamband music lullabies in the world.

These aren't novelty recordings. They are cute, they are soft but these are serious recordings. Roma Music Group, which releases Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, is run by two music industry veterans who put the fidelity of these recording at the top of the priority list. Let's face it, much like the brand name clothes you buy for your infant, this music is really for you. Whether you are raising a metal baby, rocker or hippie baby, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star has your music transformed from arena anthems into nursery classics.


