KING CRIMSON Announces 'Music Is Our Friend' 2021 North American Tour

When KING CRIMSON returns to action this July, it will be the seventh year that the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020. KING CRIMSON will play with a seven-piece lineup featuring frontman Robert Fripp along with Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, Jakko Jakszyk and Jeremy Stacey.

The band's shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many songs from their seminal 1969 album "In The Court Of The Crimson King", described by Pete Townshend as an "uncanny masterpiece." The seven-piece lineup plays many historic pieces, which CRIMSON has never previously played live, as well as new arrangements of CRIMSON classics. There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as compositions by the three drummers, Mastelotto, Harrison and Stacey, which are a regular highlight. A unique show, where seven of the best musicians in the world play music without distraction or adornment.

KING CRIMSON 2021 tour dates:

Jul. 22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jul. 23 - Delray Beach, FL - Old School Square

Jul. 24 - St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Ampitheater

Jul. 26 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Walt Disney Theater

Jul. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox

Jul. 28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Jul. 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

Jul. 31 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center

Aug. 02 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddlers Green Amiptheater

Aug. 03 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Ampitheater

Aug. 05, 2021- Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion*

Aug. 06 - Los Angeles - The Greek*

Aug. 07 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Ballroom

Aug. 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC*

Aug. 24 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater*

Aug. 26 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC*

Aug. 27 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Ampitheater*

Aug. 28 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Ampitheater*

Aug. 29 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia*

Aug. 31 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre*

Sep. 01 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Sep. 02 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights*

Sep. 04 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sep. 05 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl*

Sep. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Sep. 09 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

Sep. 10 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

Sep. 11 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

* Support from THE ZAPPA BAND

KING CRIMSON was conceived in November 1968 and born on January 13, 1969 in the Fulham Palace Cafe, London, coming to prominence after supporting THE ROLLING STONES at Hyde Park. Their groundbreaking debut, "In The Court Of The Crimson King" began a career that has spanned five decades and influenced many bands and individuals, including YES, GENESIS, TOOL and PORCUPINE TREE.

Despite the original lineup imploding after an American tour, KING CRIMSON continued to produce constantly challenging and intriguing music on albums such as "In The Wake Of Poseidon" (1970), "Lizard" (1970), "Islands" (1971), "Earthbound" (1972), "Larks' Tongues In Aspic" (1973) and "Red" (1974).

Following "Red", an exhausted Fripp declared "KING CRIMSON is completely over for ever and ever."

In 1981, Fripp reconvened KING CRIMSON along with Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and his old sparring partner, Bill Bruford.

In 2008, a newly reconfigured KING CRIMSON, including Adrian Belew, Robert Fripp, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto and Gavin Harrison played a short tour of the USA's East Coast ahead of the band's 40th anniversary.