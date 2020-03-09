KING CRIMSON Announces June/July 2020 North American Tour With THE ZAPPA BAND

KING CRIMSON will be playing one tour this year in USA and Canada during June and July 2020. Except for shows such as the Ottawa Blues Festival, all the dates will be double bills with THE ZAPPA BAND.

"The summer tour will be a throwback one for us in a few ways; great to be going back to outdoor venues, some of them the 'sheds' we played in the 1980s," says KING CRIMSON's Tony Levin. "And we'll be travelling by tour bus, old school! As for what pieces we'll play, that hasn't been decided yet, but will likely be a wide selection from the 50 years of CRIMSON repertoire. With seven players on stage, we can cover it all."

Since KING CRIMSON's return to live performance in 2014, with critically acclaimed sell-out shows all over the world their three-hour shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal 1969 album "In The Court Of The Crimson King", described by Pete Townshend as an "uncanny masterpiece". The new seven-piece lineup plays many historic pieces which CRIMSON have never played live, as well as new arrangements of CRIMSON classics. There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as the compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, which are a regular highlight. A unique show, where seven of the best musicians in the world play music without distraction or adornment.

KING CRIMSON is:

Robert Fripp
Tony Levin
Jakko Jakszyk
Mel Collins
Gavin Harrison
Pat Mastelotto
Jeremy Stacey

Tour dates:

June 04 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 05 - St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre
June 06 - Miami, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre
June 08 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Walt Disney
June 09 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
June 10 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
June 12 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
June 13 - Portsmouth, VA - Union Bank Pavilion
June 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
June 16 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena
June 18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Pavilion
June 19 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
June 20 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
June 22 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
June 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights
June 25 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
June 26 - Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amp
June 28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion
June 30 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
July 01 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark
July 05 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia
July 07 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Palace des Arts
July 09 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'ete
July 11 - Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest
July 12 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

