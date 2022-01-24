KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH: Writing For Next Studio Album 'Will Start This Year'

January 24, 2022 0 Comments

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH: Writing For Next Studio Album 'Will Start This Year'

In a new interview with Valentino Petrarca of the WSOU 89.5 radio station, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach spoke about the band's plans for a follow-up album to 2019's "Atonement". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "As far as I know, and the way that this band works, is all four of those guys who hold instruments come up with demos and riffs or parts of songs, and that process has begun, as far as I know, 'cause we did have a meeting about it on the SLIPKNOT tour. So the idea was, and this all depends on where touring goes, and we do have plans for other tours through the summer [and] at the end of the year, so depending on where the world is and [whether] we have access to [other] countries, we could potentially be touring on 'Atonement' for this year, for the most part, trying to make up for lost time. But there was discussion [about] at least starting to demo and get the ideas together for a new record this year. But, again, we don't know what the world's gonna hand us. It's such weird, uncertain times. But I know the wheels have started to turn as far as getting a concept and an idea to get the guys to start to write parts and stuff like that. So only time will tell. I wouldn't expect it to be coming out this year, but at least the ideas and the writing and the demos will start this year."

Last fall, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE completed a U.S. tour with SLIPKNOT, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE as part of the "Knotfest Roadshow". The band also appeared at several key festivals.

In September, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE performed without longtime bassist Mike D'Antonio at the Inkcarceration festival in Mansfield, Ohio after he tested positive for COVID-19. Filling in for him was the band's production manager Josh Mihlek.

"Atonement" was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the U.S. and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world. The disc features guest appearances by the band's former lead singer Howard Jones and TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy. It marks the band's third full-length release since the return of Leach, who rejoined the group in 2012.

In July, Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz released the second album from their TIMES OF GRACE project, "Songs Of Loss And Separation", via the band's own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).