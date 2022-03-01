KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH Shares Two New 'Atonement' 2022 Tour Video Blogs

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach, whose band kicked off a headlining tour on January 28 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has uploaded two new installments of his YouTube tour blog in which he reflected on the last couple of weeks of the trek.

Support on the KILLSWITCH ENGAGE tour is coming from AUGUST BURNS RED and ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones's current group LIGHT THE TORCH.

Last fall, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE completed a U.S. tour with SLIPKNOT, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE as part of the "Knotfest Roadshow". The band also appeared at several key festivals.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "Atonement", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the U.S. and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world. The disc features guest appearances by Jones and TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy. It marks the band's third full-length release since the return of Leach, who rejoined the group in 2012.

In July 2021, Leach and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz released the second album from their TIMES OF GRACE project, "Songs Of Loss And Separation", via the band's own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide.

