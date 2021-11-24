KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's 'As Daylight Dies' Album Certified Platinum In U.S.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's fourth album, 2006's "As Daylight Dies", has been certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) on November 23 for sales in excess of a million copies. The LP was previously certified gold in June 2009.

The RIAA developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard by which to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

Presently, the RIAA awards a gold honor for 500,000 units sold, a platinum honor for 1 million units sold and a diamond award for more than 10 million units sold.

In the streaming age, each permanent digital album or physical album sale count as 1 unit for certification purposes, 10 permanent track downloads from the album count as 1 unit for certification purposes, and 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from the album count as 1 unit. For songs, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as 1 unit for certification purposes.

"As Daylight Dies" featured some of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's highest-charting radio singles, including "My Curse" and the fan favorite, a cover version of DIO's "Holy Diver".

Upon its release 15 years ago, "As Daylight Dies" opened with under 60,000 units to debut at position No. 32 on The Billboard 200 chart. The CD was the follow up to 2004's Grammy-nominated album "The End of Heartache", which has also been certified gold.

Earlier this month, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE announced its rescheduled headline tour for winter 2022. The band will now bring the "Atonement Tour" back on the road to clubs and theaters across the U.S. and into Canada beginning on January 28 in Pittsburgh and running through March 12 in Philadelphia. Support on the trek will come from AUGUST BURNS RED and LIGHT THE TORCH. As fans are more than well aware, LIGHT THE TORCH frontman Howard Jones served as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's singer from 2002 through 2012.

This tour package was originally planned for spring 2020 but was ultimately postponed two dates into the original run due to the global shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now include all of the rescheduled dates as well as several new locations across the U.S.

