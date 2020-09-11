KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Singles Hit New U.S. Sales Milestones

Three singles from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE have reached new sales milestones in the U.S. "My Curse" has been certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on September 10 for accumulating a million certified units. That same day, "The End Of Heartache" and KILLSWITCH's cover of the DIO classic "Holy Diver" were both certified gold for accumulating half a million units.

According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

As previously reported, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album this year. The first self-titled LP, which originally arrived on July 4, 2000, will be released on vinyl for the first time on October 9. The vinyl release will be available in two different color variants: clear with mint splatter and a Coke bottle clear/olive green split. It will also include expanded artwork by bassist Mike D'Antonio and four bonus tracks from their 1999 demo.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "Atonement", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the U.S. and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world.

"Atonement" is the culmination of a trying and turbulent two-year period. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE started kicking around ideas for the album as early as 2017. The band recorded the bulk of the material separately on both coasts. However, in the middle of the process, a polyp developed scar tissue in singer Jesse Leach's throat, forcing him to undergo surgery. The intense three-month recovery ended with speech therapy, vocal therapy, and scream therapy. The band ultimately emerged with an album that is further evidence of their undeniable legacy as one of the most enduring metal bands of the last two decades and beyond.

"Atonement" features guest appearances by the band's former lead singer Howard Jones and TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy. It marks the band's third full-length release since the return of Leach, who rejoined the group in 2012.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE recently celebrated two decades as a band with a comprehensive and in-depth 20-year timeline that documented so many of the band's memorable career milestones and storied history with plenty of captivating images. The clickable, scroll-through timeline boasts flyers from early shows, live shots from festival appearances, and fan tattoos. It also traces major tours, video shoots, album releases, Grammy nominations, lineup changes, and beyond. The timeline functions as a digital museum that effectively tells the complete KILLSWITCH ENGAGE story. The timeline was created specifically for KILLSWITCH ENGAGE fans to enjoy and to reminisce.