KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Singer JESSE LEACH Collaborates With Girlfriend On Dubstep/EDM Song

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach has collaborated with his girlfriend, Philia Porphyra, on a dubstep/EDM/industrial song called "Luminescent Dreams". Check it out below.
She stated about the track: "[Jesse] and I have been talking about making dubstep/EDM/industrial music since we first met. It feels so good to finally say that we've created our first song together and paired it up with this dope dance video by [Warren Archer] filmed at [Elements Music & Arts Festival].
"I love hearing both of our voices match up with one another and I'm so damn proud of what we have created.
"Thank you for being my muse, my best friend, and the love of my life.
"We haven't figured out a DJ name yet but we are open to suggestions if anyone has any. Please keep in mind that we did this song with zero equipment and it's just a demo at the moment. This song is just a teaser and a taste of what we will be creating. More to come in the near future."
A little over a year ago, Leach announced that he needed time "to get help" after informing fans that he and his wife of over 16 years, Melissa, had decided to go separate ways.
Leach, who has been open about his battles with anxiety and depression, took to Instagram to let his followers know that he would be seeking treatment so that he can avoid becoming "another statistic of suicide."
2018 was a tough year for Leach, who underwent surgery on his vocal cords to remove nodules in April, and dealt with depression, anxiety, and "full-on mental breakdowns" throughout the rest of the year. Although these setbacks had an impact on the recording schedule for the new KILLSWITCH ENGAGE album, Jesse eventually finished laying down his tracks for the effort with the help of guitarist and producer Adam Dutkiewicz, whom he has described as his "musical soulmate."
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "Atonement", was released in August via Metal Blade Records in the U.S. and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world.
We did this song together called "Luminescent Dreams." She is a multitalented performer and artist as well as a brilliant poet and writer. I did this performance with a separated shoulder. AC joint was totally messed up. If you look closely when I do the handstand on the pole, you can see how swollen it is on the left side. After this gig, I had to take it easy for several months before returning back to my usual crazy self. Looking back now- I don't know how I was able to pull all this off with such a bad injury, but I do remember how determined and passionate I am about what I do (under any circumstance). I wasnt going to give up. MY NEXT PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN STATEN ISLAND FEB 8TH WITH @jesse_d_leach DJing FOR @pinupsforpitbullsinc at @bootlegmannings Doors at 6pm.
