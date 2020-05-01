KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Releases 'Atonement II B-Sides For Charity'

May 1, 2020 0 Comments

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Releases 'Atonement II B-Sides For Charity'

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE has just released "Atonement II B-Sides For Charity". 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

"Atonement II B-Sides For Charity" includes six songs from the recording sessions for KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's 2019-released and Grammy-nominated album "Atonement", out now via Metal Blade Records. It will be exclusively available on Bandcamp for a week as of today (May 1). It will go live at all other DSPs on May 8.

"These songs didn't make the final cut for 'Atonement'," says singer Jesse Leach. "Choosing which songs make an album remains a tough process for me. While the songs that made the most sense appear on the album, I'm still attached to every song I write. So, when the idea came up to put these B-sides out and donate funds to a charity, I was relieved at the idea and the band unanimously agreed to the cause. I am proud these songs get to see a release, and to help others in the process is a huge bonus."

He continues: "These songs were written during a very difficult and uncertain time of my life. They are written with two perspectives: that of a struggling, angry, frustrated man having a crisis of faith, life, and love and a man finding the will and the strength to change perspective, try again, and to fight through it all. Although these songs may not have made the cut for the album, they are deeply meaningful songs that I believe in wholeheartedly. Lyrically, they are some of my favorites that I have written. From the very personal 'Hollow Convictions', 'No Devotion' and 'I Feel Alive Again' to the battle-cry songs of 'Killing Of Leviathan', 'Prophets Of Treason' and 'The Great Beyond', it tells the story of my journey and my view of the world around me."

The singer finishes: "Big thanks to Metal Blade for partnering up with us on this! Also thank you to Center for Disaster Philanthropy for their amazing work! Lastly, thanks to all of you for purchasing the songs and contributing to helping those who are in desperate need during these uncertain times."

"Atonement II B-Sides For Charity" track listing:

01. To The Great Beyond
02. Hollow Convictions
03. Killing Of Leviathan
04. No Devotion
05. I Feel Alive Again
06. Prophets Of Treason

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE postponed its spring 2020 "Atonement" tour with AUGUST BURNS RED and LIGHT THE TORCH after only a few shows in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The band will announce the rescheduled dates soon.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).