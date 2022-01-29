KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Rejoined By Singer HOWARD JONES At Opening Concert Of 2022 'Atonement' Tour (Video)

Former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones rejoined the band on stage at the opening concert of the Massachusetts metallers' U.S. tour Friday night (January 28) at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to perform three songs, "The Signal Fire", "Rose Of Sharyn" and "The End Of Heartache". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below. Support on the trek is coming from AUGUST BURNS RED and Jones's current group LIGHT THE TORCH.

"The Signal Fire" is taken from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "Atonement", which came out in 2019.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's current singer Jesse Leach said that he wrote "The Signal Fire" lyrics "with Howard in mind and our connection through our similar mental illnesses." He explained: "I mean, now that I've hung with this guy a few times, it's 'crazy' (pun intended) how similar we are. We are brothers in metal, anxiety, hardcore music, love of medicinal marijuana and fighting depression.

"We may be very different-sounding voices, but, in truth, we are similar in many ways in our minds," he added.

Jesse went on to say that the song's lyrics are "about keeping hope in dark times and helping out those in need."

Leach, who has previously blamed his exit from KILLSWITCH in 2002 on his battle with depression, said that he planned "on using this song to help continue to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Both Howard and I have a very strong outspoken stance on the subject and I will use this to help with the cause," he said.

Leach appeared on KILLSWITCH's self-titled debut and sophomore album, "Alive Or Just Breathing", before exiting the band. Jones took over on vocals for "The End Of Heartache", "As Daylight Dies" and the 2009 self-titled set before being dismissed from the group 10 years ago.

