KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Celebrates 20 Years As A Band With Comprehensive Timeline

June 23, 2020 0 Comments

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Celebrates 20 Years As A Band With Comprehensive Timeline

On Wednesday, June 3, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE began posting an array of pictures from its history to the band's official Instagram account. They wiped their Instagram page clean and proceeded to share one image per year per day, starting with 1999 and going through 2019. It was a mere hint of what was to come.

Today, June 23, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE unveils a comprehensive and in-depth 20-year timeline that documents so many of the band's memorable career milestones and storied history, with plenty of captivating images. The clickable, scroll-through timeline boasts flyers from early shows, live shots from festival appearances, and fan tattoos. It also traces major tours, video shoots, album releases, Grammy nominations, lineup changes, and beyond. The timeline functions as a digital museum that effectively tells the complete KILLSWITCH ENGAGE story.

The timeline was created specifically for KILLSWITCH ENGAGE fans to enjoy and to reminisce.

View the entire timeline on the band's official web site.

"I'll never forget when we first started touring and I had to quit my day job to give it a go," recalls guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz. "I remember thinking, 'Just try it for a year, that way you'll have no regrets when it doesn't work out, and you can go find a new job.' 20-plus years later, here we are, and it's been an amazing ride. I'm so grateful to our fans for letting us continue to do this...THANK YOU, KsE FANS EVERYWHERE!!!"

"It's hard to believe KsE has been going for so long," says guitarist Joel Stroetzel. "We're gettin' old! We hope you all enjoy the photos, as they have definitely brought back a lot of memories for us! It seems like only yesterday we were playing VFW halls in Western Mass and rehearsing in my parents' basement!"

Bassist Mike D'Antonio says: "Looking back at what KsE has seen and done in 20 years is nothing short of mind-blowing to me. How a little band from Massachusetts could tour the world for this long is beyond me. A lifetime of exciting moments and amazing memories...I would not trade it for the world."

Today, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE is also launching its Retro merch line, where they will be offering new takes on classic KILLSWITCH ENGAGE designs in limited-edition quantities. The initial offerings from the KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Retro collection include designs from the "Alive Or Just Breathing" and "As Daylight Dies" album cycles.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).