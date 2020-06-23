KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Celebrates 20 Years As A Band With Comprehensive Timeline

On Wednesday, June 3, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE began posting an array of pictures from its history to the band's official Instagram account. They wiped their Instagram page clean and proceeded to share one image per year per day, starting with 1999 and going through 2019. It was a mere hint of what was to come.

Today, June 23, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE unveils a comprehensive and in-depth 20-year timeline that documents so many of the band's memorable career milestones and storied history, with plenty of captivating images. The clickable, scroll-through timeline boasts flyers from early shows, live shots from festival appearances, and fan tattoos. It also traces major tours, video shoots, album releases, Grammy nominations, lineup changes, and beyond. The timeline functions as a digital museum that effectively tells the complete KILLSWITCH ENGAGE story.

The timeline was created specifically for KILLSWITCH ENGAGE fans to enjoy and to reminisce.

View the entire timeline on the band's official web site.

"I'll never forget when we first started touring and I had to quit my day job to give it a go," recalls guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz. "I remember thinking, 'Just try it for a year, that way you'll have no regrets when it doesn't work out, and you can go find a new job.' 20-plus years later, here we are, and it's been an amazing ride. I'm so grateful to our fans for letting us continue to do this...THANK YOU, KsE FANS EVERYWHERE!!!"

"It's hard to believe KsE has been going for so long," says guitarist Joel Stroetzel. "We're gettin' old! We hope you all enjoy the photos, as they have definitely brought back a lot of memories for us! It seems like only yesterday we were playing VFW halls in Western Mass and rehearsing in my parents' basement!"

Bassist Mike D'Antonio says: "Looking back at what KsE has seen and done in 20 years is nothing short of mind-blowing to me. How a little band from Massachusetts could tour the world for this long is beyond me. A lifetime of exciting moments and amazing memories...I would not trade it for the world."

Today, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE is also launching its Retro merch line, where they will be offering new takes on classic KILLSWITCH ENGAGE designs in limited-edition quantities. The initial offerings from the KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Retro collection include designs from the "Alive Or Just Breathing" and "As Daylight Dies" album cycles.