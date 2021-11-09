KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announces 2022 Tour With AUGUST BURNS RED + LIGHT THE TORCH; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Gold-selling and three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights KILLSWITCH ENGAGE have announced their rescheduled headline tour for winter 2022.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, recognized by Forbes as "one of modern metal's most cherished acts," will bring the "Atonement Tour" back on the road to clubs and theaters across the U.S. and into Canada. The trek kicks off on January 28 in Pittsburgh and runs through March 12 in Philadelphia.

The "Atonement Tour" makes its return with the same powerful lineup, which includes Lancaster, Pennsylvania's AUGUST BURNS RED as main support and LIGHT THE TORCH as the opening act. As fans are more than well aware, LIGHT THE TORCH frontman Howard Jones served as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's singer from 2002 through 2012.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, November 11 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "KSEBBM2021" to access tickets before the general public. (Note: Montreal, Toronto, New York, Chicago and Seattle will not be participating in the presale.)

This tour package was originally planned for spring 2020 but was ultimately postponed two dates into the original run due to the global shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now include all of the rescheduled dates as well as several new locations across the U.S.

"The long wait is finally over," says KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach. "We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have AUGUST BURNS RED and Howard Jones and the boys in LIGHT THE TORCH along to make this an 'all killer, no filler' lineup."

Jones echoes the sentiment, saying: "FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the 'Atonement Tour' with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and AUGUST BURNS RED! We couldn't be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don't miss this noisy party. Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!"

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on tour with AUGUST BURNS RED + LIGHT THE TORCH:

Jan. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE (buy tickets)

Jan. 29 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore (buy tickets)

Jan. 31 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater (buy tickets)

Feb. 01 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

Feb. 02 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Feb. 04 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome (buy tickets)

Feb. 05 - Portland, ME - State Theater (buy tickets)

Feb. 06 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (buy tickets)

Feb. 08 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Feb. 10 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz (buy tickets)

Feb. 11 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (buy tickets)

Feb. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues (buy tickets)

Feb. 14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (buy tickets)

Feb. 15 - Dallas, TX - SouthSide Ballroom (buy tickets)

Feb. 17 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee (buy tickets)

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern (buy tickets)

Feb. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (buy tickets)

Feb. 21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater (buy tickets)

Feb. 22 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium (buy tickets)

Feb. 23 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield (buy tickets)

Feb. 25 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (buy tickets)

Feb. 26 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater (buy tickets)

Feb. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Mar. 01 - Boise, ID - Revolution (buy tickets)

Mar. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex (buy tickets)

Mar. 03 - Denver, CO - Fillmore (buy tickets)

Mar. 05 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center (buy tickets)

Mar. 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore (buy tickets)

Mar. 07 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Mar. 08 - Columbus, OH - Express Live (buy tickets)

Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore (buy tickets)

Mar. 11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory (buy tickets)

Mar. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (buy tickets)