KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: 20th-Anniversary Edition Of Debut Album To Include Bonus Demo Tracks

August 27, 2020 0 Comments

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album this year. The first self-titled album, which originally arrived on July 4, 2000, will be released on vinyl for the first time on October 9. The vinyl release will be available in two different color variants: clear with mint splatter and a Coke bottle clear/olive green split. It will also include expanded artwork by bassist Mike D'Antonio and four bonus tracks from their 1999 demo.

"I had a lot of fun taking this artwork apart and putting it back together," says Mike. "I especially had a good time searching through all the old photos and reminiscing. It was a simpler time in 2000 and the 'hunger' in the music still shines through to this day."

"I wrote lyrics and did vocals for this album in a handful of days," explains singer Jesse Leach. "From what I can I recall, it was raw, emotive, and filled with a certain cathartic power. This was us at our most primal and most stripped down stage. This was the beginning and still holds the core of what I believe to be the heart of what this band still is deep inside."

He adds: "I am honored and privileged to be a part of this album. Before any big labels, world tours, and even the term 'metalcore,' it was just us four guys playing metal steeped in hardcore roots. We had no regard for a career, ambition, or any thought of longevity or legacy."

A limited amount of both color variants will be available and bundled with an exclusive t-shirt at the band's official store.

Both color variants will also be available at Metal Blade's pre-order and at retailers nationwide.

"Killswitch Engage" vinyl track listing:

Side 1:

01. Temple From The Within
02. Vide Infra
03. Irreversal
04. Rusted Embrace
05. Prelude
06. Soilborn

Side 2:

01. Numb Sickened Eyes
02. In The Unblind
03. One Last Sunset
04. Prelude (Bonus 1999 Demo)
05. Soilborn (Bonus 1999 Demo)
06. Vide Infra (Bonus 1999 Demo)
07. In The Unblind (Bonus 1999 Demo)

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE recently celebrated two decades as a band with a comprehensive and in-depth 20-year timeline that documented so many of the band's memorable career milestones and storied history with plenty of captivating images. The clickable, scroll-through timeline boasts flyers from early shows, live shots from festival appearances, and fan tattoos. It also traces major tours, video shoots, album releases, Grammy nominations, lineup changes, and beyond. The timeline functions as a digital museum that effectively tells the complete KILLSWITCH ENGAGE story The timeline was created specifically for KILLSWITCH ENGAGE fans to enjoy and to reminisce.

