KILLER BE KILLED Featuring CAVALERA, PUCIATO, SANDERS: New Song To Be Released This Week?

August 31, 2020 0 Comments

KILLER BE KILLED has released a teaser for what appears to be a brand new song. The full track is expected to make its online debut this Friday, Septemebr 4.

The supergroup, which is comprised of Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, ex-SEPULTURA), Troy Sanders (MASTODON) Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN), and drummer Ben Koller (CONVERGE, ALL PIGS MUST DIE, MUTOID MAN), released its self-titled debut album in 2014 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Two years ago, Max confirmed to Metal Underground that KILLER BE KILLED had begun the songwriting process for its second LP. "We already demoed for it; we got 10 songs out of it," he said at the time. "[It came out] fantastic. Troy is more involved, which is what I wanted from the beginning. So that's gonna be great."

Drummer Dave Elitch (ex-THE MARS VOLTA) played on KILLER BE KILLED's first CD but was unable to continue with the band due to scheduling conflicts with his other group, ANTEMASQUE.

For their live debut at the 2015 Soundwave festival in Australia, Cavalera, Sanders, Puciato and Koller were joined by Juan Montoya (MONSTRO, ex-TORCHE), who also performed on the KILLER BE KILLED debut album.

"Killer Be Killed" sold around 5,500 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 58 on The Billboard 200 chart. Released in May 2014, the CD was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur, whose credits include work with GOJIRA, LAMB OF GOD, HATEBREED, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ESCAPE THE FATE, P!NK and STEVE EARLE.

Photo credit: TeamRock

