KILLER BE KILLED Featuring CAVALERA, PUCIATO, SANDERS: Listen To New Single 'Inner Calm From Outer Storms'

KILLER BE KILLED will release its sophomore album, "Reluctant Hero", on November 20 via Nuclear Blast. The third single from the LP, "Inner Calm From Outer Storms", can be streamed below.

The supergroup, which is comprised of Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, ex-SEPULTURA), Troy Sanders (MASTODON) Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN), and drummer Ben Koller (CONVERGE, ALL PIGS MUST DIE, MUTOID MAN), previously released its self-titled debut album in 2014 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Troy said of the song: "'Inner Calm From Outer Storms' is about having the ability to sense a distant or unseen target. It explores a journey of reckless abandon where the destination may, or may not, actually exist."

Puciato agreed, saying the lyrics reference "the idea of being open to the freedom of having chaos be a state of existence."

"Reluctant Hero" track listing:

01. Deconstructing Self-Destruction

02. Dream Gone Bad

03. Left Of Center

04. Inner Calm From Outer Storms

05. Filthy Vagabond

06. From A Crowded Wound

07. The Great Purge

08. Comfort From Nothing

09. Animus

10. Dead Limbs

11. Reluctant Hero

"This has been a long time coming. It feels great to be getting this out," said Puciato of the Josh Wilbur-produced (LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA) album."

Two years ago, Max confirmed to Metal Underground that KILLER BE KILLED had begun the songwriting process for its second LP. "We already demoed for it; we got 10 songs out of it," he said at the time. "[It came out] fantastic. Troy is more involved, which is what I wanted from the beginning. So that's gonna be great."

Drummer Dave Elitch (ex-THE MARS VOLTA) played on KILLER BE KILLED's first CD but was unable to continue with the band due to scheduling conflicts with his other group, ANTEMASQUE.

For their live debut at the 2015 Soundwave festival in Australia, Cavalera, Sanders, Puciato and Koller were joined by Juan Montoya (MONSTRO, ex-TORCHE), who also performed on the KILLER BE KILLED debut album.

"Killer Be Killed" sold around 5,500 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 58 on The Billboard 200 chart. Released in May 2014, the CD was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur, whose credits include work with GOJIRA, LAMB OF GOD, HATEBREED, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ESCAPE THE FATE, P!NK and STEVE EARLE.

