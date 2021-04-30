KILLER BE KILLED Featuring CAVALERA, PUCIATO, SANDERS: 'Animus' Music Video

KILLER BE KILLED has released a music video for the song "Animus", created by Bryan Bankovich and featuring band footage by Jim Louvau. The track is taken from the supergroup's sophomore album, "Reluctant Hero", which came out last November via Nuclear Blast.

KILLER BE KILLED, which is comprised of Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, ex-SEPULTURA), Troy Sanders (MASTODON) Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN), and drummer Ben Koller (CONVERGE, ALL PIGS MUST DIE, MUTOID MAN), previously released its self-titled debut album in 2014 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Cavalera stated about "Animus": "This song is the barbaric side of KILLER BE KILLED; two chords, raw as fuck! Take no prisoners!"

Sanders added: "A cursory homage to the barbaric conquerors, the Huns!"

Regarding KILLER BE KILLED's continued working relationship with producer Josh Wilbur, Puciato told Good Call Live: "On the first record, I'd never met him, I didn't know anything about him. We don't live too far apart and we've become friends in the real world now. We play basketball and shit, and he mixed the last DILLINGER album, and I contact him sometimes if I have to do one day of vocal tracking that I don't want to do myself. He was passionate about KILLER BE KILLED from the get-go; I mean, he was really amped. We have the kind of relationship where it's more of a collaboration. You can treat the mix as a creative tool too. I can't imagine us ever doing this without him now, because I think he crushed it. He got some of the best drum sounds that I've ever heard in metal, and he pushes us to get the best vocal performances we can. When you have a close relationship with someone as a person, you want to keep working with them and keep exploring. I'm stoked."

Drummer Dave Elitch (ex-THE MARS VOLTA) played on KILLER BE KILLED's first CD but was unable to continue with the band due to scheduling conflicts with his other group, ANTEMASQUE.

For their live debut at the 2015 Soundwave festival in Australia, Cavalera, Sanders, Puciato and Koller were joined by Juan Montoya (MONSTRO, ex-TORCHE), who also performed on the KILLER BE KILLED debut album.


