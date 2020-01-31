KILL THE LIGHTS Feat. Ex-BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Drummer: 'Shed My Skin' Music Video

Fearless Records has announced the signing of KILL THE LIGHTS, the band featuring former members of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, STILL REMAINS and THROW THE FIGHT.

The official music video for the song "Shed My Skin" can be seen below.

"'Shed My Skin' is about accepting the 'real' you and being comfortable with yourself," says singer James Clark. "It's about understanding that we are all broken and we are all flawed. We need to stop struggling in silence and need to reach out and ask for help before it's too late. I personally struggle with anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues, and some days life can be too much and I'm okay admitting that — because that is the true me. As the lyrics say, 'I'm not bleeding. I'm just broken, and ready to shed my skin.' We are all the same — I am you."

As a founding member of Welsh metal titans BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, Thomas lived a rock'n'roll dream that few ever get to see with their own eyes — winning awards, selling millions of albums, touring with his idols, and playing numerous sold-out headline shows, becoming one of the biggest metal exports in U.K. history. After parting ways with the band he formed to focus on his family four years ago, 2020 sees the drummer extraordinaire back where he belongs in international new band KILL THE LIGHTS.

"I'm super grateful and excited to be back. I can't wait for everyone to hear this," grins Moose, of the new project completed by Clark (THROW THE FIGHT), guitarists Jordan Whelan (STILL REMAINS) and Travis Montgomery (THREAT SIGNAL).

"When I parted company with the old band, musically I was just sitting around doing fuck-all and realized I had worked too hard and come too far to turn around," continued Moose. "I thought I'd get in touch with Jordan and sent him a text asking, 'Got any riffs or what?!' Before I knew it, he had sent me 30 or 40 songs. I was like, 'Erm, okay!' I couldn't believe it."

"I'm a hobby songwriter," explained Jordan, "which means I'm writing every day, whether it's for a band or not. I've known Moose since I was a 19-year-old kid. Funnily enough, his first tour in the States was opening up for my band, then he said we should jump on a tour with them through the U.K. — which ended up being the Kerrang! Tour of 2006. The chemistry was there right off the bat and I knew right away this could be something that takes over the world."

Frontman James Clark joined after auditioning on a demo of what would become the group's debut single, "The Faceless".

"We all want to do something fresh, and for me it was about exploring some of the throwback metal more like [IRON] MAIDEN or [JUDAS] PRIEST that I felt had gotten lost over the years, but in a new way," said the singer.

KILL THE LIGHTS has been confirmed to perform at U.K.'s Download festival on June 14.

KILL THE LIGHTS is:

James Clark (ex-THROW THE FIGHT) - Vocals

Jordan Whelan (ex-STILL REMAINS) - Guitar

Michael "Moose" Thomas (ex-BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - Drums

Travis Montgomery (ex-THREAT SIGNAL) - Guitar

