KILL THE LIGHTS Feat. Ex-BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Drummer: 'Plagues' Music Video

KILL THE LIGHTS, the band featuring former members of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, STILL REMAINS and THROW THE FIGHT, has released the official music video for a new song called "Plagues".

"Lyrically, 'Plagues' deals with the fear of being alone, and feelings of isolation away from family, friends, and loved ones," says vocalist James Clark. "It forces you to take a hard look at yourself and accept that we are all vulnerable and need human interaction and love. It reminds us to take each day for what it is, and to make the best of bad situations — because nothing is guaranteed."

As a founding member of Welsh metal titans BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, Michael "Moose" Thomas lived a rock'n'roll dream that few ever get to see with their own eyes — winning awards, selling millions of albums, touring with his idols, and playing numerous sold-out headline shows, becoming one of the biggest metal exports in U.K. history. After parting ways with the band he formed to focus on his family four years ago, 2020 sees the drummer extraordinaire back where he belongs in international new band KILL THE LIGHTS.

"I'm super grateful and excited to be back. I can't wait for everyone to hear this," grins Moose, of the new project completed by Clark (THROW THE FIGHT), guitarists Jordan Whelan (STILL REMAINS) and Travis Montgomery (THREAT SIGNAL).

"When I parted company with the old band, musically I was just sitting around doing fuck-all and realized I had worked too hard and come too far to turn around," continued Moose. "I thought I'd get in touch with Jordan and sent him a text asking, 'Got any riffs or what?!' Before I knew it, he had sent me 30 or 40 songs. I was like, 'Erm, okay!' I couldn't believe it."

"I'm a hobby songwriter," explained Jordan, "which means I'm writing every day, whether it's for a band or not. I've known Moose since I was a 19-year-old kid. Funnily enough, his first tour in the States was opening up for my band, then he said we should jump on a tour with them through the U.K. — which ended up being the Kerrang! Tour of 2006. The chemistry was there right off the bat and I knew right away this could be something that takes over the world."

Frontman James Clark joined after auditioning on a demo of what would become the group's debut single, "The Faceless".

"We all want to do something fresh, and for me it was about exploring some of the throwback metal more like [IRON] MAIDEN or [JUDAS] PRIEST that I felt had gotten lost over the years, but in a new way," said the singer.

KILL THE LIGHTS is:

James Clark (ex-THROW THE FIGHT) - Vocals

Jordan Whelan (ex-STILL REMAINS) - Guitar

Michael "Moose" Thomas (ex-BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - Drums

Travis Montgomery (ex-THREAT SIGNAL) - Guitar

More information about KILL THE LIGHTS' upcoming debut album, which will be released via Fearless Records, will be revealed soon.

