January 5, 2020 0 Comments

KIKO LOUREIRO Says MEGADETH Will Rehearse For Three Days Prior To European Tour With FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

Earlier today (Sunday, January 5), MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro took part in a 40-minute YouTube Live session during which he answered some fan-submitted questions. Asked if he practices for tours standing up, Kiko said: "Not right in the beginning, because I've been playing a lot on different stages, so I kind of know the feeling of playing standing up. But I probably will, at some point." Referring to MEGADETH's upcoming European tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, Kiko said: "We have the rehearsals [coming up]. We have three days of rehearsals, and on the rehearsals, we do play [with] a full rig, standing up, and the whole thing. So I know we're gonna play there standing up, so it's all good. But if you don't play much live, if you're not experienced enough on stage, I would recommend to always stand up and play, because it's very different from sitting down, relaxing at your home, your room, and then suddenly you're on stage. And there's a lot of distractions on stage, so it's better to be prepared to play standing up."

MEGADETH spent most of 2019 off the road while frontman Dave Mustaine received treatment for the throat cancer with which he was diagnosed last May.

MEGADETH's tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BAD WOLVES will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis on June 17 on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation.

Although most of MEGADETH's 2019 tour dates were canceled as Mustaine battled the disease, the MEGADETH-curated Megacruise — which took place in October — still departed as scheduled, with Dave absent from the ship.

