KID ROCK Visits TRUMP's Golf Club, Poses For Photo With DONALD TRUMP JR.

Kid Rock posed for a photo at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, with the President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

The musician, a diehard supporter of the president, was wearing a t-shirt mocking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who helped lead both House Democrats' impeachment inquiry and the House intelligence committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The "Bull-Schiff" T-shirts show the word "bull" alongside a caricature of Schiff with an extended neck — an apparent reference to Trump calling him a "pencil neck."

"Hanging out with the man… @kidrock," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. "Love the shirt buddy."

"We are waiving the golf course dress code/policy for that one," Trump Jr. joked in the post, tagging "#bullschiff."

Back in 2016, Kid Rock showed his support for the president by selling a line of Trump-themed T-shirts. Among them was a shirt that Rock was photographed wearing, on which states that voted red were labeled "The United States of America" and states that went blue were called "Dumbfuckistan." Another shirt said "God, Guns And Trump," while a third read "_onald Trump: The 'D' is missing because it's in every hater's mouth."

Rock first announced his support for Trump in early 2016, telling Rolling Stone: "I'm digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there's going to be the same shit... My feeling: let the motherfucking business guy run it like a fucking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit."

Rock, who generally leans to the right, also supported Mitt Romney in 2012.

Last month, Kid Rock announced that his Made In Detroit restaurant, located inside the Motor City's Little Caesar's Arena, will close its doors. The news came a week after the singer made a series of controversial statements about Oprah Winfrey at his Nashville steakhouse. The licensing agreement for the Detroit eatery was up for renewal in April.

