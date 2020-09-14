KID ROCK To Join DONALD TRUMP JR. At 'Make America Great Again' Event In Michigan

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock will join President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., at a Michigan event to promote the president's re-election campaign Monday (September 14). The "Make America Great Again" event, which is being held at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township, will also feature Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend who serves as the president's senior advisor.

The rally will be held at 7 p.m. General admission is free, but registration is mandatory.

This past January, Kid Rock posed for a photo at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, with Donald Trump Jr. The musician, a diehard supporter of the president, was wearing a t-shirt mocking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who helped lead both House Democrats' impeachment inquiry and the House intelligence committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Back in 2016, Kid Rock showed his support for the president by selling a line of Trump-themed T-shirts. Among them was a shirt that Rock was photographed wearing, on which states that voted red were labeled "The United States of America" and states that went blue were called "Dumbfuckistan." Another shirt said "God, Guns And Trump," while a third read "_onald Trump: The 'D' is missing because it's in every hater's mouth."

Rock first announced his support for Trump in early 2016, telling Rolling Stone: "I'm digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there's going to be the same shit... My feeling: let the motherfucking business guy run it like a fucking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit."

Rock, who generally leans to the right, also supported Mitt Romney in 2012.