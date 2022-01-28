KID ROCK Says He Will Cancel Concerts Where Vaccine Mandates Are Enforced

January 28, 2022 0 Comments

KID ROCK Says He Will Cancel Concerts Where Vaccine Mandates Are Enforced

Kid Rock has threatened to cancel concerts on his upcoming tour if venues require fans to show proof of vaccine or potentially have other COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

In a Facebook video, Kid Rock assured fans that he and his team did extensive research and are confident that they hadn't booked a gig at a venue with a hard vaccine mandate.

"If there are any venues — I'm not aware of any — they're gonna be gone by the time we get to your city," he said. "If they're not, you don't have to worry, you'll be getting your money back — because I won't be showing up either. If you think I'm going to sit out there and sing 'Don't Tell Me How To Live' and 'We The People' while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks — that shit ain't happening."

Kid Rock did not clarify whether he would play shows at venues where a negative COVID-19 test is required. However, according to Rolling Stone, several arenas where he is booked to perform — including PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts — require proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours.

Kid Rock's U.S. tour with FOREIGNER and GRAND FUNK RAILROAD will kick off on April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Detroit. JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING will appear on select dates on the 24-city "Bad Reputation Tour", with a special appearance by Trey Lewis at all shows.

Earlier this week, Kid Rock released three new songs: "We The People", "The Last Dance" and "Rockin'". The most controversial track of the three, "We The People" features the chorus of "Let's go, Brandon," conservative code for "Fuck Joe Biden" (born when a NASCAR reporter misheard a crowd, reporting that they chanted in support of racer Brandon Brown when they were actually chanting expletives toward the U.S. president), and also takes aim at the mainstream media, CNN, TMZ, Twitter and Facebook, as well as mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

New video message from Kid Rock regarding the upcoming tour, vax mandates, new music, and MORE. '

For tour info go to https://kidrock.com

To hear the new music go to https://smarturl.it/KR-NewMusic

Posted by Kid Rock on Thursday, January 27, 2022

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).