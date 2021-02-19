KID ROCK Has Written 18 New Songs That He Is 'In Love With'

Kid Rock spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the status of his long-awaited follow-up to 2017's "Sweet Southern Sugar" album. He said (hear audio below): "This COVID thing has been crazy for everybody. And my heart goes out to everybody who's been affected by it, especially people who've lost people. But it's kind of afforded me… I haven't had this feeling since my first big record, [1998's] 'Devil Without A Cause', where I've had this much time to sit around and re-write, zero in, replay — just meticulously go song to song to song. And I've got 18 that I'm in love with now, and four more that I wanna record. And I don't know what the hell I'm gonna do with them. But thank God I've got my studio. That's been my saving grace through this thing."

The 50-year-old Rock's "Devil Without A Cause" album sold 14 million copies. The musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has released 11 studio albums over the course of three decades, including "Sweet Southern Sugar".

"Sweet Southern Sugar" was co-produced with Rock by veteran Justin Niebank, and was largely recorded in Nashville.

In the summer of 2017, Rock — whose real name Robert Ritchie— fueled rumors he was planning a Senate run by selling merchandise and setting up a web site called "Kid Rock for US Senate." But just a few months later, he told Howard Stern the campaign was actually just a ruse to promote "Sweet Southern Sugar". "Fuck no, I'm not running for Senate," he told Stern. "Are you fucking kidding me? Like, who couldn't fucking figure that out?"

Last September, Kid Rock hosted an outdoor rally for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan. Three and a half years earlier, the musician visited the Oval Office with fellow rocker Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

