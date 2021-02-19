KID ROCK Has Written 18 New Songs That He Is 'In Love With'

February 19, 2021 0 Comments

KID ROCK Has Written 18 New Songs That He Is 'In Love With'

Kid Rock spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the status of his long-awaited follow-up to 2017's "Sweet Southern Sugar" album. He said (hear audio below): "This COVID thing has been crazy for everybody. And my heart goes out to everybody who's been affected by it, especially people who've lost people. But it's kind of afforded me… I haven't had this feeling since my first big record, [1998's] 'Devil Without A Cause', where I've had this much time to sit around and re-write, zero in, replay — just meticulously go song to song to song. And I've got 18 that I'm in love with now, and four more that I wanna record. And I don't know what the hell I'm gonna do with them. But thank God I've got my studio. That's been my saving grace through this thing."

The 50-year-old Rock's "Devil Without A Cause" album sold 14 million copies. The musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has released 11 studio albums over the course of three decades, including "Sweet Southern Sugar".

"Sweet Southern Sugar" was co-produced with Rock by veteran Justin Niebank, and was largely recorded in Nashville.

In the summer of 2017, Rock — whose real name Robert Ritchie— fueled rumors he was planning a Senate run by selling merchandise and setting up a web site called "Kid Rock for US Senate." But just a few months later, he told Howard Stern the campaign was actually just a ruse to promote "Sweet Southern Sugar". "Fuck no, I'm not running for Senate," he told Stern. "Are you fucking kidding me? Like, who couldn't fucking figure that out?"

Last September, Kid Rock hosted an outdoor rally for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan. Three and a half years earlier, the musician visited the Oval Office with fellow rocker Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).