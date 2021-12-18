KID ROCK Fires Back At Critics Of His New Single: 'Quit Being So Damn Offended, Toughen Up And Enjoy Life'

Kid Rock has blasted "pansy ass woke critics" of his latest single, saying they are the ones who inspired him to write the song in the first place.

Last month, Kid Rock released "Don't Tell Me How To Live", a defiant new track in which he rants against "woke" culture and the mainstream media at a time when "every opinion has a millennial offended."

The first new music from the Michigan-bred rap-rocker since 2017, which was recorded with the Canadian hard rockers MONSTER TRUCK and plays off that band's 2015 song of the same title, was accompanied by an official music video which features Kid Rock wearing a shirt that says "social media sucks." "I'm the last of a few still screaming 'Fuck you,'" he raps in the song.

On Thursday (December 16), Kid Rock took to his Facebook page to fire back at some of his detractors, calling them "idiots" and urging them to "toughen up and enjoy life."

He wrote: "All you pansy ass woke critics and trolls are exactly what brought me to create 'Don't Tell Me How To Live'. Thank you for the inspiration! Keep shoveling coal on the fire you idiots! I fucking love it!

"To the Kid Rock dysfunctional family, we already know there is NO tribe like ours in music, period. Stay tuned for more songs to be released soon, an album early next year and god willing... a monster 2022 tour announcement!!!

"Merry Christmas - Kid Rock #NoSellout

"PS, Remember 'Sticks and Stones may break my bones….?' Whatever happened to that shit? Quit being so dam offended, toughen up and enjoy life! We all know the media, social and mainstream, are completely out of hand and only in the business of clicks and views nowadays. Don't take the bait anymore!! Do some research and seek truth or fuck it, just ignore 'em and rock harder!"

This past January, Kid Rock revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic gave him plenty of time to write new music, saying, "I haven't this much time to work on music since my first record." According to the Detroit Free Press, he added that he had planned to release a 50-song triple-album this year, made up of 10 hip-hop tracks, 10 rock tracks, 10 country tracks and 20 previously unreleased cuts.

Kid Rock, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, made headlines in 2017 when he announced he was considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

In September 2020, Kid Rock hosted an outdoor rally for Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan. Three and a half years earlier, the musician visited the Oval Office with fellow rocker Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Kid Rock was once a contestant on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice", which starred Trump.

