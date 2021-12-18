KID ROCK Fires Back At Critics Of His New Single: 'Quit Being So Damn Offended, Toughen Up And Enjoy Life'

Kid Rock has blasted "pansy ass woke critics" of his latest single, saying they are the ones who inspired him to write the song in the first place.
Last month, Kid Rock released "Don't Tell Me How To Live", a defiant new track in which he rants against "woke" culture and the mainstream media at a time when "every opinion has a millennial offended."
The first new music from the Michigan-bred rap-rocker since 2017, which was recorded with the Canadian hard rockers MONSTER TRUCK and plays off that band's 2015 song of the same title, was accompanied by an official music video which features Kid Rock wearing a shirt that says "social media sucks." "I'm the last of a few still screaming 'Fuck you,'" he raps in the song.
On Thursday (December 16), Kid Rock took to his Facebook page to fire back at some of his detractors, calling them "idiots" and urging them to "toughen up and enjoy life."
He wrote: "All you pansy ass woke critics and trolls are exactly what brought me to create 'Don't Tell Me How To Live'. Thank you for the inspiration! Keep shoveling coal on the fire you idiots! I fucking love it!
"To the Kid Rock dysfunctional family, we already know there is NO tribe like ours in music, period. Stay tuned for more songs to be released soon, an album early next year and god willing... a monster 2022 tour announcement!!!
"Merry Christmas - Kid Rock #NoSellout
"PS, Remember 'Sticks and Stones may break my bones….?' Whatever happened to that shit? Quit being so dam offended, toughen up and enjoy life! We all know the media, social and mainstream, are completely out of hand and only in the business of clicks and views nowadays. Don't take the bait anymore!! Do some research and seek truth or fuck it, just ignore 'em and rock harder!"
This past January, Kid Rock revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic gave him plenty of time to write new music, saying, "I haven't this much time to work on music since my first record." According to the Detroit Free Press, he added that he had planned to release a 50-song triple-album this year, made up of 10 hip-hop tracks, 10 rock tracks, 10 country tracks and 20 previously unreleased cuts.
Kid Rock, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, made headlines in 2017 when he announced he was considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.
In September 2020, Kid Rock hosted an outdoor rally for Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan. Three and a half years earlier, the musician visited the Oval Office with fellow rocker Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.
Kid Rock was once a contestant on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice", which starred Trump.
"Don't Tell Me How To Live" lyrics:
FUCK ALL YOU HOES
DETROIT TILL I DIE MOTHERFUCKER
TALKIN ALL THAT BULLSHIT
AIN'T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE
I'M A MOONSHINE SIPPER STRAIGHT SLIPPIN' IN THE DARKNESS
FAR FROM HEARTLESS I'M MORE LIKE THE SHARPEST
TOOL IN THE SHED NO I'VE NEVER BEEN THE SMARTEST
BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE I HIT THE FUCKING HARDEST
DEVIL WITHOUT A CAUSE YOU HEARD ME SCREAM IT
AND TWENTY YEARS LATER BITCH I STILL FUCKING MEAN IT
BUCKA BUCKA YOU AIN'T NEVER MET A MOTHERFUCKER LIKE THIS
KISS MY ASS THEN YOU CAN SUCK A DICK SIDEWAYS
MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY LISTEN UP
AIN'T NOTHING CHANGED HERE I STILL DON'T GIVE A FUCK
SO WHAT THE FUCKS UP WITH ALL THE BACKLASH
YOU SNOWFLAKES HERE'S A NEWS FLASH
AIN'T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE
YEARS AGO WE ALL THOUGHT IT WAS A JOKE SEE
THAT EVER KID GOT A MOTHERFUCKIN' TROPHY
BUT YO HOMIE HERE'S THE SITUATION
A NATION OF PUSSIES IS OUR NEXT GENERATION
AND THESE MINIONS AND THEIR AGENDAS
EVERY OPINION HAS A MILLENNIAL OFFENDED
BUT THIS AMENDMENT ONE IT RINGS TRUE
AND IF YOU DON'T DISSENT BITCH THEN SEE NUMBER TWO
AIN'T NOTHIN NEW RIGHT CHURCH WRONG PEW
GET A CLUE, A CREW, YOUR FAKE NEWS AND VIEWS
CAN ALL GET THE BOTTOM OF MY MOTHERFUCKIN' SHOE
I'M THE LAST OF A FEW STILL SCREAMIN' FUCK YOU
AIN'T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE
AIN'T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE
OH I'M GONNA SOAR LIKE AN EAGLE
MY WINGS WILL CARRY ME AWAY
I GOT THE HEART OF A LION
I GET STRONGER EVERYDAY
YOU'LL NEVER TELL ME SHIT
YOU'LL NEVER FLIP MY SCRIPT
BECAUSE I'M MORE OUTRAGEOUS THAN THE VEGAS STRIP
YOU'RE LIKE MAYBERRY BITCH I'M HARD AND CRISP
HIGH RISK HILLBILLY BUT I'M FILTHY RICH
YOU'RE LIKE MILLI VANILLI KINDA SILLY AND SHIT
I'M LIKE SHOTGUN WILLIE SMOKIN' PHILLIES AND SHIT
I'M LIKE REVEREND RUN OR DAVID LEE ROTH
LIKE SPRINGSTEEN BITCH I'M THE MOTHER FUCKIN BOSS
JAMES DEAN SHIT I'M MORE LIKE BRAD PITT
A LITTLE LESS PRETTY BUT I SLANG MORE DICK
I TWANG MORE RIFFS I SLIDE THRU GRASS
I RIP MORE LINES THAN A 10LB BASS
PASS THE MIC I'M LIKE SLOE GIN FIZZ
IT AIN'T NOBODY IT AIN'T NOBODY
AIN'T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE
All you pansy ass woke critics and trolls are exactly what brought me to create “Don’t Tell Me How To Live”
Thank you...
Posted by Kid Rock on Thursday, December 16, 2021