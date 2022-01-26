KID ROCK: DONALD TRUMP Told Me He Is 'Proud Of Me' Over 'We The People' Being No. 1 On iTunes

Kid Rock says that Donald Trump is "proud" of him over the success of his profanity-laced new single that bashes President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine mandates and other policies.

"We The People" features the chorus of "Let's go, Brandon," conservative code for "Fuck Joe Biden" (born when a NASCAR reporter misheard a crowd, reporting that they chanted in support of racer Brandon Brown when they were actually chanting expletives toward the U.S. president), and also takes aim at the mainstream media, CNN, TMZ, Twitter and Facebook. The track was released on Monday, along with two others, to promote Kid Rock's upcoming "Bad Reputation" tour, which he claims could be his last.

Earlier today (Wednesday, January 26), Kid Rock took to his Twitter to write: "Oh, and by the way…. I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over 'We The People' being the #1 song on Itunes! Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!" He added: "Thank you to all the fans, I can't wait to see you on tour! Pedal to the fuckin' metal, LETS GO!!"

In "We The People", Kid Rock shouts: "We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, 'Fuck you!' Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill," he adds.

Elsewhere in the song, he raps: "(Hey-yeah) man, Fuck Fauci (Hey-yeah). COVID's near. It's coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.

"Inflation's up like the minimum wage. So it's all the same. Not a damn thing changed," he exclaims.

He then calls for politically polarized Americans to come together, saying: "We gotta keep fighting for right to be free. And every human being doesn't have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me. It's time for love and unity."

The track concludes with sampled crowd chanting, "Let's go, Brandon."

In a Facebook video announcing the new tracks, Kid Rock described "We The People" as a "hard rock-rap tune."

"[It's] about, well, all the craziness going on in our world in the last few years and the politics and the polarization and social justice," he said. "You know, constantly for just being a Trump fan attacked in the media day in day out."

He added: "I don't mind taking a punch, but I hit back, motherfucker, and I hit hard."

"We The People", "The Last Dance" and "Rockin'" are all expected to appear on Rock's new album, "Bad Reputation", which is due later this year.

Kid Rock will join forces with FOREIGNER and GRAND FUNK RAILROAD for a U.S. tour this spring summer. JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING will appear on select dates, with a special appearance by Trey Lewis at all shows. The 24-city "Bad Reputation Tour" will kick off on April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Detroit.

