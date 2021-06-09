KID ROCK Defends Using Homophobic Slur At Tennessee Bar

Kid Rock has defended his use of a homophobic slur at a recent event.

The 50-year-old rocker was performing on stage at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee on Saturday (June 5) when he began ranting about audience members filming on their phones. Onlookers videoed Kid Rock shouting "fuck your iPhone" and admonishing "you fucking f*****s with your iPhones out!!!" according to footage obtained by TMZ. The site reported that security at the establishment went around the room telling people to put their phones down.

Earlier today, Kid Rock — whose real name is Bob Ritchie — took to his Twitter to write: "If Kid Rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie". (Editor's note: Kid Rock's tweet included the uncensored version of the homophobic slur in question.)

Kid Rock is no stranger to impromptu public tirades. In December 2019, he lashed out at Oprah Winfrey while standing on stage in his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. In a video of his rant, the musician could be heard saying into a microphone: "Fuck Oprah. Oprah Winfrey is, like, 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this shit.' Fuck her. She can suck dick sideways." The rocker also took aim at "The View" co-host Joy Behar during his appearance before he was reluctantly escorted offstage by the venue's security officials.

Last month, Kid Rock showed support for musician Morgan Wallen, who was suspended from his label and removed from country music stations after being recorded on video screaming the N-word at a friend after a drunken night out, by giving Wallen his first gig following the controversy at his bar.

Kid Rock, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, made headlines in 2017 when he announced he was considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.



