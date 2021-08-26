KID ROCK Cancels Texas Shows After His Band Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kid Rock has scrapped his concerts this weekend at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas after most of his band tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50-year-old rocker, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, shared the news of the cancelation earlier today (Thursday, August 26), writing in a series of tweets: "Billy Bob's Shows This Weekend... I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated. I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz!! - or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn't have too. For this, I am sorry."

He added in a postscript: "God bless our military, especially those who lost their lives today in Afghanistan. I am way more upset about that than some stupid virus and missing a couple shows. My heart bleeds for them and their loved ones.

"I hope we bomb the shit out of those fucks and send a clear message…But I am worried Biden is too much of a woke pussy. Say a prayer for the fallen, count your blessings and God Bless America."

Kid Rock, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, made headlines in 2017 when he announced he was considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

Last September, Kid Rock hosted an outdoor rally for Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan. Three and a half years earlier, the musician visited the Oval Office with fellow rocker Ted Nugent and former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Kid Rock was once a contestant on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice", which starred Trump.

