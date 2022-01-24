KID ROCK And FOREIGNER Announce 'Bad Reputation Tour'

Kid Rock will join forces with FOREIGNER and GRAND FUNK RAILROAD for a U.S. tour this spring summer. JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING will appear on select dates, with a special appearance by Trey Lewis at all shows.

The 24-city "Bad Reputation Tour" will kick off on April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Detroit where Kid Rock holds records for most shows in a single season and highest ticket sales in the state of Michigan.

FOREIGNER's Mick Jones said: "We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock. Our 2015 tour across the U.S. introduced FOREIGNER to a whole new audience and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his ten-show sold-out run in Detroit. I remember so well standing side stage watching some of his electrifying performances. I wrote 'Dirty White Boy' as a tribute to Elvis [Presley], but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour."

"Bad Reputation Tour" dates:

Apr. 06 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center^

Apr. 08 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center^

Apr. 09 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^

Apr. 15 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena^

Apr. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena^

May 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena#

Jun. 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Jun. 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Jun. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Jun. 17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^

Jun. 18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Jun. 24 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Jun. 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 06 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug. 12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 20 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

Aug. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sep. 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sep. 17 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

* With FOREIGNER

^ With GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

# With JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

All dates feature special appearance by Trey Lewis

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock 'n' roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the '90s with singles "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy" to the multi-chart hit "Picture", a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit "All Summer Long", which charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia. Rock has sold almost 30 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-working acts in rock 'n' roll, blowing the roofs off arenas and stadiums on countless cross-country tours and treks around the globe. Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. His newest album, "Bad Reputation", will be released in conjunction with his 2022 tour. Kid Rock is also a passionate supporter of those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, in addition to many other charitable causes.