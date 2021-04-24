KELLY OSBOURNE Opens Up About Her Recent Relapse After Four Years Of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her recent relapse.

The 36-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week with a video message in which she admitted that she recently experienced a setback in her sobriety.

In the video posted on Monday, Kelly told her 2.3 million Instagram followers: "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery.

"I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened.

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow," she added. "But I've learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you."

Kelly celebrated three years of sobriety in August 2020.

In a 2009 interview with People, Kelly said that she first encountered drugs at 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed. She eventually did four stints in rehab, went through six detoxes and paid a visit to a mental institution.

Three years ago, Kelly told People that she was able to get sober because it became a matter of life or death.

"For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help," she said. "I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends, and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?"

When Kelly celebrated the second anniversary of her getting sober, she commemorated the occasion by writing on Instagram: "I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."

Kelly is not the only member of the Osbourne clan who has battled alcoholism and drug addiction. Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has 17 years of sobriety under his belt.

