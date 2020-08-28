KATAKLYSM Unveils Music Video For New Single 'Underneath The Scars'

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights KATAKLYSM will release their 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered", on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the disc's second single, "Underneath The Scars", can be seen below.

KATAKLYSM frontman Maurizio Iacono said: "'Underneath The Scars' is a bulldozer of a track that will surely ignite the world's metalheads into straight headbanging madness. We look forward to bringing this beast live when the time comes.

"Since all the KATAKLYSM members live in different states and countries as well as all the travel restrictions in place, there was no way we could get together and film another concept video as we had planned. So we dug up some unreleased footage from last year's European headlining tour and decided to pull together a cool montage of what we miss the most — playing live with our crazy fans by our side! Meanwhile, crank up 'Underneath The Scars' and pull them horns up in the air!"

"Unconquered" was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist Jean-François Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, Texas. KATAKLYSM enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of "Unconquered"'s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy's technicality and precision. "Unconquered" stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

The infamous heart beast, which also appeared on "In The Arms Of Devastation" (2006), "Prevail" (2008) and "Heaven's Venom" (2010), makes its return with a cover image created by artist Blake Armstrong.

"Unconquered" track listing:

01. The Killshot

02. Cut Me Down

03. Underneath The Scars

04. Focused To Destroy You

05. The Way Back Home

06. Stitches

07. Defiant

08. Icarus Falling

09. When It's Over

