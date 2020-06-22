KATAKLYSM To Release 'Unconquered' Album In The Fall

Montreal, Quebec, Canada death metallers KATAKLYSM will release a new album titled "Unconquered" in the fall via Nuclear Blast Records. A teaser for the effort is available below.

KATAKLYSM's latest album, "Meditations", was released in June 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The 10-song disc was produced by the band's guitarist Jean-François Dagenais and drummer Oli Beaudoin, and was mixed by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR). Mastering duties were handled by Paul Logus (PANTERA).

The "Meditations" cover artwork was created for Ocvlta Designs by Surtsey, who also crafted the artwork for KATAKLYSM's previous record, "Of Ghosts And Gods".

KATAKLYSM frontman Maurizio Iacono told Rauta about the songwriting for "Meditations": "For us, I believe it's getting just easier to write now than before. We used to think too much about what people are going to think. I think that hurt us for a few records where we played it safe a little bit and stuff like that. Now we're kind of opening up our horizons and trying new things, a different producer. This album, we used Jay Ruston out of Los Angeles, who works with STONE SOUR and ANTHRAX, which is a huge gamble for a band like us to do, but it worked out great; he did a great production. He was, like, 'Oh, man. This is a big challenge. A heavy band like this.' But it came out great. Sometimes you've got to take those steps, you've got to take those gambles. I think it has a very modern feel to it. The new record, some of the arrangements are way off compared to what we did before. We tried new things on this record. Also, vocal patterns are different — not trying to go so deep; going for a more mid-range style, which is where I'm most comfortable as well."

