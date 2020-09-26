KATAKLYSM Releases Music Video For 'Cut Me Down'

"Cut Me Down", the new video from Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights KATAKLYSM, can be seen below. The song, which features a guest appearance by Tuomas Saukkonen (WOLFHEART), istaken from th band's 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered", which was released on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records.

KATAKLYSM vocalist Maurizio Iacono comments: "'Cut Me Down' is a melodic, high-octane assault with thrash elements and relentless power, showcasing another angle of our new album, 'Unconquered'. The lyrical idea of this song is being surrounded by someone whose sole purpose is betraying and taking advantage of you, I lived with this type of scenario around me many times. Luckily for me, I trust no one. I did however trust Tuomas Saukkonen of WOLFHEART to come and give a hand on the song and rip through the chorus with me as a special guest!"

"Unconquered" was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist Jean-François Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, Texas. KATAKLYSM enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of "Unconquered"'s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy's technicality and precision. "Unconquered" stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

The infamous heart beast, which also appeared on "In The Arms Of Devastation" (2006), "Prevail" (2008) and "Heaven's Venom" (2010), makes its return with a cover image created by artist Blake Armstrong.

"Unconquered" track listing:

01. The Killshot

02. Cut Me Down

03. Underneath The Scars

04. Focused To Destroy You

05. The Way Back Home

06. Stitches

07. Defiant

08. Icarus Falling

09. When It's Over

Earlier in the month, KATAKLYSM parted ways with drummer Oli Beaudoin and replaced him with James Payne (HOUR OF PENANCE, HISS FROM THE MOAT, VITAL REMAINS).

