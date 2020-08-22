KATAKLYSM Guitarist Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Experiencing 'Severe Symptoms'

KATAKLYSM guitarist Jean-François Dagenais has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Canadian-born musician, who has lived in Dallas, Texas, for the past decade, exhibited "severe symptoms" of the novel coronavirus before it was confirmed he had COVID-19.
KATAKLYSM confirmed Dagenais's diagnosis in a social media post earlier today. The Montreal-based band wrote: "We regret to inform everyone that our guitarist and founding member J-F Dagenais has tested positive for COVID 19 after experiencing severe symptoms, we will give you an update on his condition during the next few days. #Kataklysm #Jfdagenais"
The Dallas County Health Department has reported 68,572 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 855 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.
KATAKLYSM will release its 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered", on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. The disc was recorded and engineered by Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas.
