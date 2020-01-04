KARL SANDERS Says New NILE Members Have 'Their Feet On The Ground And Heads In The Right Place'

January 4, 2020

J-Rocks Metal Zone 's "That Metal Interview" recently conducted an interview with guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders of South Carolina death metal veterans NILE. You can listen to the entire chat below. A few excerpts follow (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

On including the story behind NILE's lyrics in the booklet for the band's latest studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites":

Karl: "It's something that Ross Dolan from IMMOLATION suggested to me years ago. He said, 'Fans would love to know what these songs are all about. You should write the stuff in the album.' And, we took his suggestion and I think it's worked out really well. It's like having an extra incentive to actually reward the people that actually support the band by buying the record."

On how NILE got discovered and signed:

Karl: "We put out a couple of EPs all by ourselves. One was a short, three-song called 'Rameses Bringer Of War', and the other was a full-length called 'Festivals Of Atonement'. They did so well in the underground back in the '90s that we got the attention of a few small record labels, one of which was called Visceral [Productions]. Visceral was a small label, though, and it went out of business before the album was released, so the project got sold to Relapse Records. That's where history begins, really."

On new members Brad Parris (bass/vocals) and Brian Kingsland (guitars/vocals):

Karl: "I'm really happy with these guys. They're hungry, hard-working, they've got their feet on the ground and their heads in the right place. I'm really thankful to be working with guys like that."

On why NILE splits lead vocals among three members:

Karl: "That was kind of my idea back in the day. Not only did I want a wide range, a wide variety of vocal sounds, but, I think, when you get everybody contributing to the vocals, then there's a sense of teamwork more so than when I've been in bands where there's one guy who wants to do everything. That sometimes can lead to problems. I very much believe in getting everybody to do their part and getting everybody to contribute and everybody has a vested interest in what's going on."

NILE's ninth album, "Vile Nilotic Rites" was released on November 1 via Nuclear Blast.

